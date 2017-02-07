Medical pot officials charged with illegal transport

Medical Marijuana plant (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Two top ranking officials at a company licensed to produce and market medical marijuana products in Minnesota have been charged with diverting concentrated THC oil to an out-of-state facility.

Wright County prosecutors say 41-year-old Laura Lynn Bultman and 45-year-old Ronald Dale Owens, both employed by Minnesota Medical Solutions (MMS, a subsidiary of Vireo Health) conspired to ship the concentrated oil to a company-owned facility in New York State. The two allegedly did so because the New York facility because officials there were behind on an important production deadline and faced the potential of "significant financial loss."

Investigators for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) spoke with a former employee of MMS, who told them that Bultman and Owens conspired to divert the concentrated THC oil to the New York dispensary, and then altered records to cover it up, saying the oil had instead been shipped to the MMS patient center in Minneapolis. He insisted here was no way the oil could be processed into product at the patient center, and that the only place that could be done was at the MMS facility in Otsego.

The informant also told agents that during a secret meeting in early December, he was told to identify THC oils in jars that would "rescue New York." He told BCA agents that four to five jars of THC oil were identified with an approximate street value of $500,000, and that Bultman drove them to the New York facility herself in one of the company's armored vehicles.

Text messages and screen grabs were provided to investigators supporting the alleged plot.

Owens, listed as the Chief Security Officer for MMS, is accused of providing false documentation to BCA investigators, and lying by telling them the THC oil was disposed of at a waste management facility.

Based on the investigation, prosecutors allege:

Defendants Bultman and Owens actively advised, counseled, and conspired with each other to transport approximately 5.6 kilograms of concentrated oils contained in multiple containers from the grow facility in Otsego to the Vireo Health facility in New York. The defendants formed this plan in order to meet a production deadline for 'red' medical marijuana product in New York and thus avoid significant financial loss for Vireo Health. Defendants Bultman and Owens carried out the transportation of the concentrated oils in MMS's armored vehicle, beginning their journey to New York from the Otsego grow facility on December 5, 2015 and reaching New York by December 6, 2015.

Bultman's attorney calls the allegations unfounded and Owens has no attorney listed. A company spokesman says they're cooperating with the investigation.

