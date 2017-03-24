Men charged with leaving friend to die after drunken crash

Tomas Cuellar told authorities he may have been driving the car during the crash that killed his friend, but that he couldn't be sure. He was more than twice the legal limit nearly an hour after the crash. (Photo: Brent Hofacker)

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Two men are charged with criminal vehicular homicide after investigators say they left a friend to die following a drunken car crash. One of the men allegedly left the scene and went to McDonald's.

Itasca County prosecutors filed those charges against 39-year-old Tomas Cuellar and 48-year-old Bradley Doree for the deadly incident, which occurred early the morning of March 11. A State Trooper was dispatched to a scene on State Highway 169, where they found a Volkswagon that rolled and a passenger, Michael Washburn, who was thrown more than 40 feet from the vehicle.

Washburn, a father of four, was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators soon learned that Cuellar and Doree had also been in the vehicle, and both were badly injured. Doree, who was ejected, was still on the scene and troopers said he smelled strongly of alcohol. He told first responders he didn't call for help because he couldn't find his phone. Doree was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids, and then flown to St. Mary's in Duluth for treatment. A blood draw measured his blood alcohol content at .237.

Brad Doree told authorities he didn't call for help following the crash because he couldn't find his phone in the heavily damaged car. (Photo: Brent Hofacker)

A witness told troopers that Cuellar had contacted a friend, who picked him up at the scene and dropped him at McDonald's in Grand Rapids. Police were called to the fast food restaurant because Cuellar was bleeding profusely from gashes in his head, had no shoes and admitted he had been in a crash.

Officers recovered a marijuana pipe and a bloody phone believed to be Cuellar's at the scene. Cell phone records show he made a number of calls on his cell phone following the wreck, but none of them were to 911 or police. Tests put his BAC at .204.

When questioned both Cuellar and Doree admitted all three men had been drinking heavily at private homes and bars that night and morning, and gave differing accounts about who was driving the vehicle at the time of the rollover. Cuellar says he may have been at the wheel but wasn't certain. Doree told authorities he thought Washburn may have been driving, and that each one of them had been behind the wheel at certain times that evening and morning.

