Police seek driver who fled fatal car crash

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis police are searching for the man who was driving a car that crashed, killing his passenger.

Authorities say the crash happened at an intersection in northeast Minneapolis just before 4 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a car that had hit a stoplight and a woman trapped inside. Officers freed her from the car and gave first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness said the man driving the car ran away before police arrived. Officers used police dogs to search the area but could not find the suspect.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to text their tips to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts are anonymous.

The public may also call in their tips to police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

