WILLERNIE, Minn. - A Minnesota man is accused of trying to abduct a woman he did not know.



Prosecutors Monday charged 34-year-old Michael Harker of Scandia with kidnapping and false imprisonment.



Harker is accused of trying to abduct a woman in Willernie Thursday. Authorities say the woman was standing near her car when a man in a van parked, walked toward her and grabbed her by the hair, dragging her toward the van. The victim says the man punched her in the head and tried to push her into the van.



A witness heard the woman screaming and drove toward the area. The victim was able to run away, and her attacker fled in the van.



The attempted abduction was caught on a business security camera. Authorities located the van and apprehended Harker.

