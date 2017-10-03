MN man arrested for 28th DWI

Danny Bettcher of New York Mills has been arrested for driving while intoxicated 28 times. (Photo: Ottertail County Jail)

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - To say law enforcement in Otter Tail County are familiar with Danny Bettcher would be understating things a bit.

The 64-year-old man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday for his 28th DWI. That is not a typo ... Bettcher has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence 28 times, and shows no sign of changing his behavior.

A criminal complaint details his latest arrest, which followed an off-duty sheriff's deputy spotting Bettcher in the New York Mills VFW. Thinking that Bettcher appeared drunk, knowing his extensive history and fearing he would drive, the deputy called authorities who were on-duty. A New York Mills police officer observed Bettcher exit the VFW, climb in a vehicle and leave, running a stop sign as he swerved onto Highway 10.

The officer states Bettcher was driving between 10 and 15 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone, swerving all over the roadway. Even after the officer's lights were activated, Bettcher drove on for 200 yards or so before pulling his car over.

The arresting New York Mills officer says Bettcher at first refused to roll his window down, but eventually did. When asked for his license, he repeatedly handed the officer his health card instead. He smelled of alcohol, and had watery, bloodshot eyes.

An empty can of Pabst Blue Ribbon was also spotted in the back seat. When informed that he had an alcohol restriction on his license due to all the previous DWIs, Bettcher reportedly said he can, "drink all he wants."

When asked to step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests, Bettcher refused, but needed to lean on the squad car to remain standing.

"I am way over, take me to jail," he said at one point, according to charges.

Bettcher is charged with DWI and refusing to submit to a breath test.

