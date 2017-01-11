MN man sentenced to 3-years for ISIS contacts

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for lying to the FBI about his social media exchanges with Islamic State group recruiters.
Abdul Raheem Ali-Skelton, of Glencoe, pleaded guilty in April to lying about his communications with the group.
Prosecutors argued Tuesday for a five-year sentence. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats said the 23-year-old Ali-Skelton maintained secret contact with "the worst of the worst of terrorist organizations."
But it was another episode that drew him back into the news and eventually into federal custody: Ali-Skelton threatened to blow up a Walgreens. That incident stemmed from a drunken "jealous rant" after seeing his wife with another man at the store, his attorney, Robert Richman said.
Ali-Skelton apologized and distanced himself from ISIS ideology, saying he never supported terrorism. His attorney cited mental health issues, saying communicating with the group made Ali-Skelton feel important.
The case was separate from a terrorism conspiracy case that ended in the sentencing of nine young Minnesota men in November.
