MN man sentenced to 3-years for ISIS contacts

Abdul Raheem Ali-Skelton admitted to lying about his communications over social media with two British nationals who recruited for ISIS. (Photo: MPR/Olmstead County)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for lying to the FBI about his social media exchanges with Islamic State group recruiters.



Abdul Raheem Ali-Skelton, of Glencoe, pleaded guilty in April to lying about his communications with the group.



Prosecutors argued Tuesday for a five-year sentence. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats said the 23-year-old Ali-Skelton maintained secret contact with "the worst of the worst of terrorist organizations."

But it was another episode that drew him back into the news and eventually into federal custody: Ali-Skelton threatened to blow up a Walgreens. That incident stemmed from a drunken "jealous rant" after seeing his wife with another man at the store, his attorney, Robert Richman said.



Ali-Skelton apologized and distanced himself from ISIS ideology, saying he never supported terrorism. His attorney cited mental health issues, saying communicating with the group made Ali-Skelton feel important.



The case was separate from a terrorism conspiracy case that ended in the sentencing of nine young Minnesota men in November.