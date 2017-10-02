MN woman shares eyewitness account of Las Vegas Shooting

At least 50 are dead and a minimum of 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a packed Jason Aldean show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas late Sunday. (Photo: David Becker-Getty Images, 2017 David Becker)

LAS VEGAS - A Minnesota woman is sharing an eyewitness account of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Taylor Dumbrovski from Cold Spring was at the concert with her fiance and her brother, and her sister-in-law. She told KARE 11 they were thinking about skipping the Jason Aldean show as they've seen him a number of times, but had a spot with good sightlines and decided to stay.

"Aldean started and he went through 3 or 4 songs and in the middle of the one, we heard a couple of bangs go off and I remember turning to my fiancé Justin and looking at him and I said what was that," Taylor recalled, "and then we heard it again and thought that they were big fire works going off maybe cause you know last night last show, headliner… and I remember we all looked to our right 5-10 yards away from us… we could see what looked like firecrackers going off into the crowd and it just kept going and then we realized it was gunfire coming at us."

Authorities say the gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the window of his 32nd flood hotel room. (Photo: David Becker-Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

"There were a bunch of people that dropped right away, and it was run at that point," Dumbrovski continued. "We couldn't just sit there and be sitting ducks so we all took off and we made sure all four of us stayed together and we started running back and to our left."

Taylor says they ran about 4 miles in the opposite direction of where the shots were fired, finally making it safe back to their hotel.

"Everybody was running around us everyone was panicking it didn't seem like people were pushing or shoving, if people were caught on stuff people were helping or if they tripped they would help. It was just keep moving, keep helping," she said.

Dumbrovski says she is thankful to have survived what is without a doubt the most horrific night in her life so far. Processing what happened and moving past it will be a process. "Stick together, get through this together, take it day by day because you cant just stop living your life either but were avid sports fans, and Twins games, and we go to a lot of concerts together as family… and do we just stop going after this? You gotta keep going but I don't know... it's tough."

