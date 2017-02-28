Mom killed in front of 2 kids after carjacking in Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A mother was shot and killed in front of her kids and husband outside a southwest Houston restaurant late Monday, police say.

According to HPD, the crime started with a carjacking involving another couple on Bellfort at Kirkwood. The suspects fled with a stolen green Jeep Commander.

The suspects later crashed into the family not far away. They followed the suspects near the 11900 block of Wilcrest Drive to get a license plate number, and that’s when someone in the Jeep opened fire on the family.

The mom was shot and died at the scene as the suspects sped away.

“She was a mother,” husband Edward Scott told KHOU 11 News at the scene. “She had two beautiful daughters that were four and four months old. So we need someone to help us catch them. She won’t be around to see them grow old. Be able to have their first moments in life. So whatever the public can offer would be great to help out as much as they can.”

A license plate number for the stolen Jeep has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

