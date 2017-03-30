More child porn charges for former Chanhassen principal

BCA officials say Chanhassen High School Principal Timothy Scott Dorway was arrested at his home Tuesday on charges of possessing child pornography. (Photo: Carver County Jail)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - The former principal for Chanhassen High School now faces additional charges of felony child porn possession.

Timothy Dorway, 44, is charged with 17 counts of possessing child pornography, after initially being charged in December.

According to the criminal charges, the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off after a Dropbox user uploaded 11 pornographic videos involving girls between the ages of 11 and 14 to Dorway's account.

That Dropbox account was accessed both from Dorway's home and from a computer owned by the Eastern Carver County School District. The complaint states Dorway admitted to viewing the child pornography videos and at times, would upload them to his own Dropbox account and delete them later.

At that time, Dorway told authorities he only viewed explicit material involving children between the ages of 11 and 13. However, investigators found additional sexual content in Dorway's possession on a previous work computer involving girls and boys as young as 1 to 3 years old.

