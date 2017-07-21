More mink recovered, reward up to $11K

Lang Farms mink recovered by volunteer

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Investigators from multiple agencies are still trying to identify the person or persons that released nearly 40,000 mink from a Stearns County farm while more than half the animals have been recovered, some alive and some dead.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Lang Farms of Eden Lake has repopulated 11,000 of the mink released in what Sheriff Don Goodmudson is calling an act of domestic terrorism. Another 15,000 dead mink have also been recovered. That leaves approximately 14,000 domestic mink that are still unaccounted for.

Fur Commission USA Executive Director Michael Whelan says thousands of the mink have died from heat, stress and dehydration. Most of the animals that died were young and hadn't yet been weaned from their mothers. The national trade association representing U.S. mink producers has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case, and Tri-County Crime Stoppers has added an additional $1,000.

Anyone with information to pass on is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff at 320-251-4240.

