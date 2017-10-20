Mosque targeted by bomber now vandalized

Windows were broken and offices, entered and gone through at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington Friday.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A Bloomington mosque damaged by a homemade bomb this summer is once again the target of criminals.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) says it is investigating reports of an attempted burglary and vandalism of the Dar Al Farooq Islamic center on the 8200 block of Park Avenue South.

Security footage shows two masked men walking around the mosque breaking windows and entering multiple offices. (Photo: CAIR-MN)





Mosque security cameras show two men wearing masks and gloves entering the building between 2 to 3 a.m. Friday morning. Video shows the suspects walking around the mosque breaking windows and entering multiple offices.

“We ask anyone who has any information about this incident to call the Bloomington Police Department,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.



CAIR is a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization dedicated to fostering greater understanding of Islam.

