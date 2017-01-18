Mpls. man charged in stabbing death

James Willis McDaniel (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man.

James Willis McDaniel, 59, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 35-year-old Cassidine Hazley.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an apartment building in the 2100-block of Third Avenue South jest before 11 p.m. January 14. When the officers arrived, they were told a man had been stabbed inside the apartment. Officers found Hazley lying on a couch, being attended to by his girlfriend. He was bleeding from the chest and was unresponsive. Attempts made by medics to revive him were unsuccessful.

Scene of a fatal stabbing in Minneapolis late Saturday night. Minneapolis police say the suspect and victim were relatives.

Officers reported that McDaniel was inside the apartment with several other people, including Hazley’s mother, who is also McDaniel’s wife. When officers asked who had stabbed Hazley, his mother pointed at McDaniel.

The complaint states that they were all drinking at the apartment. Hazley, his girlfriend and his mother were in the living room. McDaniel and Hazley’s sister were in the bedroom talking. Hazley wanted to speak to his sister and began banging on the door. Hazley’s mother reported to police that Hazley began punching the bedroom door. She was trying to calm him down in the hallway when McDaniel opened the bedroom door and stabbed Hazley.

When officers spoke with the victim’s sister, she said she was inside the bedroom with McDaniel and that she and Hazley had argued earlier in the evening. In McDaniel’s statement to police, he said when Hazley started punching through the bedroom door, McDaniel got a knife and stabbed Hazley. Officers found a knife in the bedroom.

McDaniel's first court appearance is set for Thursday. Minneapolis Police report this was the city's third homicide of 2017.

(© 2017 KARE)