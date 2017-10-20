Mpls. Police officer charged in domestic incident

James Lopez is charged with threatening to kill his sister-in-law following a domestic incident, and on a seperate occasion, with putting a gun to the head of his wife.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minneapolis Police officer is charged with threatening violence against his wife and her sister during a domestic incident.

A criminal complaint details the allegations against 55-year-old James John Lopez, who lives on Sidney Street West in St. Paul. The sister of the defendant's wife tells St. Paul Police that Lopez had been drinking heavily and was arguing with his wife just before 10:30 p.m. on October 16. The witness says Lopez's wife began packing so she and the children could stay at her house overnight. As she waited, the defendant's sister-in-law says Lopez said “I don’t care where you go, St. Paul or Seattle, I’ll be hiding in the bushes and I’ll shoot you.” She says the defendant pointed his finger at her like a gun when he said this.

She told officers she was frightened and wanted to document the incident. She said that the defendant is a law enforcement officer and that he owns guns. The father of both women also witnessed the incident.

Investigators contacted Lopez's wife two days later, and she confirmed what happened. She also reported that Lopez put a gun to her head about a year ago, and threatened to kill her if she ever called police. On that day Lopez's wife obtained a protection order against him.

