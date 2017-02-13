Mpls. revenge porn case in court

Mohamed Omar is charged with one count of "nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images" commonly referred to as "revenge porn." (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hennepin County Attorney has charged one of the state's first "revenge porn" cases since the legislature passed the law last year.

Mohamed Omar is charged with one count of "nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images" commonly referred to as "revenge porn."

The victim is an ex-girlfriend. A woman whom Omar, last March, videotaped while they had sex and while she was dressing, according to court documents.

The very next day -- a threat.

Court documents say he told her if she didn't continue to have sex with him, "he would release the video to her mother and friends."

"It's blackmail with images," said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Freeman charged Omar after the man allegedly followed through with that threat, sending the video to at least three of the woman's family members.

"I think it's terrible. Pictures of intimate actions sent to other people to embarrass you, that's about as low as you can get," Freeman said.

According to the criminal complaint, Omar also sent threatening text messages to the victim and, for months, she continued to have sex with him so that he wouldn't release the video.

Freeman said the investigation into other possible charges is on-going.

Court documents say Omar told police the reason he did it was so her family "could see what type of person she is and so that they could keep her on track."

That is a detail that especially irritated the county attorney.

"And for him to say it like that, I'm sorry, you're not supposed to call people names, but he's a moron," Freeman said.

Omar declined a request for comment.

(© 2017 KARE)