Murder charges filed in heroin overdose

MINNEAPOLIS - Hennepin County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man with murder in connection with a fatal heroin overdose last June.

A criminal complaint details the charges of third degree murder against 38-year-old Garyegus Lealexandar Cooper for allegedly selling a dose of heroin to an Orono man who later died.

Hennepin County deputies were called to a home in Orono on June 25 after the 33-year-old victim was found dead by a family member. He was fully clothed and surrounded by drug paraphernalia that included needles, a plastic bag containing drugs, a spoon and a lighter. Deputies also noticed a puncture wound on his right arm consistent with injecting drugs.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl and alcohol toxicity.

Investigators searched the victim's cell phone and retrieved messages indicating that the man had been contacting Cooper in an attempt to buy heroin. DMA recovered from the baggie containing heroin matched Cooper's in a computer database.

If found guilty Garyegus Cooper faces the possibility of a 25-year prison sentence.

