ND Deputy, suspect fatally shot after chase

BELCOURT, ND - A North Dakota Sheriff's deputy and a suspect he was chasing are both dead after a shootout Wednesday night.

Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud said his deputy was shot and killed during a shootout following a police chase that began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Devils Lake. Law enforcement tried to pull over a man in a stolen pickup, but the suspect took off, leading officers on a chase through Rolette County.

Eventually the squads caught up with the fleeing truck at a remote intersection and a shootout ensued not far from the city of Belcourt. a city of 2,000 residents northwest of Devils Lake.

At this point it is unclear if the suspect was shot by law enforcement or took his own life.

The Grand Forks Herald reports that more information will be released by the sheriff during a press conference at 10 a.m.

