Pedestrian killed in St. Paull hit-and-run

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A driver is facing criminal vehicular homicide charges after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul early Tuesday, then fled the scene.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Seventh Street East and Mounds Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when they witnessed a pedestrian get struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane just past Kittson Avenue. They stopped to investigate and found an adult male victim lying in the street. The car that struck the man did not stop.

One of the officers jumped out of the marked squad to help the victim while his partner sped off in pursuit of the driver who hit the man. First responders arrived and began chest compressions on the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The hit-and-run vehicle was eventually caught and pulled over on Mounds Boulevard. The officer noticed front-end damage to the vehicle and detected the odor of alcohol on the breath of the 24-year-old suspect. The St. Paul man was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Police say this is the third pedestrian fatality in Saint Paul this year.





© 2017 KARE-TV