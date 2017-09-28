Pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in St. Paul

St. Paul Police file photo (Photo: Josh Bryant, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A South St. Paul woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after police say she was struck by a drunk driver late Wednesday.

St. Paul Police squads arrived at the intersection of Fillmore Avenue East and Robert Street around 9:20 p.m. to find 51-year-old Joy Virginia Hundley being worked on by paramedics. She had sustained a head injury and possible spinal injury after being struck by a vehicle.

At this time there is no official word on her condition.

Officers saw signs of intoxication in that driver, a 63-year-old man from Greenville, South Carolina. They then searched his vehicle and found several containers containing alcohol, including a bottle stashed under the seat. He did poorly on field sobriety tests was arrested on probable cause DWI.

The suspect told officers he was turning left onto Robert from Fillmore and didn't see the victim walking.

© 2017 KARE-TV