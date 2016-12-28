Phone call from 'U.S. Marshall' is a scam

Scam Alert (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Officials with the U.S Marshals Service have a warning for people in the Twin Cities who get a phone call from a "deputy."

The Service says, within the last few days, there have been several incidents of individuals contacted by phone from someone claiming to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal. The fraudster apparently tells the caller that he or she has been served a grand jury subpoena, failed to show, and now must pay a fine.

The victim is instructed how to pay the fee. In one case, the intended victim was told to carry a large amount of cash to the Marshals’ office and to call to let the “Marshal” know when he was getting into his car.

Authorities say there have been multiple incidents with different variations on the scam, some involving credit or gift card payments by phone.

The U.S. Marshals Service say it will not call and ask for payment to quash a warrant. If you receive a suspicious phone call from an individual claiming to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal, contact U.S. Marshals Service at 612-664-5900 to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

