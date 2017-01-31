Plymouth man pleads guilty in financial exploitation of mom

David Vanzo (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Twin Cities area man has pleaded guilty to financial exploitation after he wheeled his invalid mother into a bank two years ago to withdraw money hours before she died.



Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 59-year-old David John Vanzo of Plymouth pleaded guilty to one count of financial exploitation over $35,000.

Bank employees told investigators Vanzo's mother was slumped over, unresponsive and dragging her feet when Vanzo pushed her wheelchair out the door after making an $850 withdrawal from her account Jan. 5, 2015.



Vanzo began living with his mother in 2007 and was granted power of attorney over her finances in 2012. He took about $260,000 from his mother's financial accounts and through a reverse mortgage on her house until she died.



Vanzo is expected to be sentenced Feb. 21 to three and a half years in prison.

