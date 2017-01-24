Police investigate string of cafe robberies

The Dunn Brothers coffee shop at 50 th and Xerxes in Minneapolis was targeted in an armed robbery on Jan. 22, around 7:30 a.m. (Photo: Dunn Brothers)

MINNEAPOLIS - Several Twin Cities police agencies are looking into a string of recent armed robberies at coffee shops, mainly at Starbucks coffee locations around the metro area.

All the incidents have occurred in the early morning hours in the past month at Starbucks locations in Minneapolis, Richfield, Roseville and St. Louis Park. Minneapolis Police believe the cases are linked.

The most recent Starbucks robbery occurred at the St. Louis Park location on Minnetonka Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, where two armed men demanded money and left with an undetermined amount of cash in a paper bag.

In addition, the Dunn Brothers coffee shop at 50th and Xerxes in Minneapolis was targeted by an armed man on Jan. 22, around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance video released by the store shows a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt brazenly revealing a gun in his right hand. Customers moved to safety while an employee followed the man’s order to remove cash from the register. He fled in a white minivan.

The Dunn Brothers coffee shop at 50 th and Xerxes in Minneapolis was targeted in an armed robbery on Jan. 22, around 7:30 a.m. (Photo: Dunn Brothers)

Minneapolis Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Michael said right now the Dunn Brothers robbery doesn’t appear to be related to the Starbucks robberies, but all of the cases are currently assigned to investigators and are open.

In response to the Starbucks robberies, Starbucks locations at Minnetonka Boulevard, Riverside Avenue, along with locations on Lyndale in Minneapolis and on Lyndale in Richfield have now moved their opening hours to 8 a.m.

“The safety of our partners (employees) and customers is our top priority. We have taken steps to ensure that everyone in our stores is safe, including shifting the opening hours for select locations. We are working closely with local authorities on their investigation,” said a Starbucks spokesperson in an emailed statement to KARE 11.

Minneapolis Police are following leads on a robbery suspect captured on surveillance video at the Starbucks on 2515 Riverside Ave. and at 2000 Nicollet Ave. S. when those locations were robbed back in mid-December.

No injuries have been reported in the incidents. No arrests have been made.

(© 2017 KARE)