Man arrested for gun theft after standoff

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WOODBURY, Minn. - Woodbury Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a gun from Cabela's after he barricaded himself in a mobile home and then attempted to escape disguised as a woman.

Officers were called to Cabela's at 3:50 p.m. on Monday on a report of a man with a bloody hand leaving the store. Employees told Woodbury police the man was believed to have broken a glass case to get a handgun. They said he left a trail of blood when he exited.

Employees gave the man's vehicle description and license plate information to police, and it was determined to be stolen out of St. Paul. At about 4:25 p.m., a Washington County deputy located the vehicle at a mobile home park in Lake Elmo.

Officers from Woodbury, Washington County and the State Patrol surrounded the home and directed everyone to exit. Woodbury police said two women, a man and three children came out, but the suspect would not exit.

After about an hour and a half, the suspect exited the home disguised as a woman, according to police. He was arrested without incident.

When a search warrant was executed at the home, the stolen firearm was located. The suspect, a 20-year-old man, is being held at the Washington County Jail and has not yet been charged.

© 2017 KARE-TV