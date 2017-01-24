Police: Pregnant woman murdered in Eagan

Police in Eagan are investigating the murder of a woman 32 weeks pregnant. (Photo: Dave Peterlinz, KARE 11)

EAGAN, Minn. - Police in Eagan are investigating the murder of a woman 32 weeks pregnant.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a townhome at 3149 Alden Pond Lane regarding a 25-year-old woman who was found inside unresponsive. Officers and medics attempted to revive the woman, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The woman's child also died.

Investigators say the woman appeared to have suffered trauma and began investigating the case as a homicide.

Just before 6 p.m., police in Mounds View arrested a 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man. He's being held as a person of interest in the case. Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Authorities are not releasing the woman's name at this time.

KARE 11 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more on this developing story.

