Police pursuit leads to crash in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minn. - A suspect is on the loose and one person hospitalized after a police pursuit led to a crash in Crystal Friday afternoon.
Witnesses say an SUV was being chased by patrol cars when the female driver missed a curve on 56th Avenue North near Orchard, jumped the curb, lost a wheel and crashed through a residential fence, rolling in the process. The driver climbed out and ran on foot, while a male passenger who was ejected was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
At this point the female suspect remains on the loose. Crystal Police have not yet shared why they were pursuing the SUV, which came to a stop just 30 feet or so from a home that is for sale.
