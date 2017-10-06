Police pursuit leads to crash in Crystal

Witnesses say the driver of a Ford SUV was being pursued by Crystal Police when she missed a turn, hit a curb and lost a wheel, then rolled her SUV through a fence before coming to rest just 30 feet or so from a home. (Photo: KARE-Bill Middeke)

CRYSTAL, Minn. - A suspect is on the loose and one person hospitalized after a police pursuit led to a crash in Crystal Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say an SUV was being chased by patrol cars when the female driver missed a curve on 56th Avenue North near Orchard, jumped the curb, lost a wheel and crashed through a residential fence, rolling in the process. The driver climbed out and ran on foot, while a male passenger who was ejected was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

At this point the female suspect remains on the loose. Crystal Police have not yet shared why they were pursuing the SUV, which came to a stop just 30 feet or so from a home that is for sale.

