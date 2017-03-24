Police seek bank robber in Burnsville

Investigators say the suspect walked into the TCF Bank inside Cub Foods at 300 E. Travelers Trail around 2:20 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. (Photo: Burnsville Police)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Police in Burnsville hope surveillance images will lead to the arrest of the man who robbed a bank in their city Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the TCF Bank inside Cub Foods at 300 E. Travelers Trail around 2:20 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. After a teller handed the robber a bag of cash he fled on foot. No weapon was seen.

Surveillance cameras captured at least two clear images of the suspect as he carried out the bank heist.

Burnsville Police and FBI are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the crime to contact Investigator Andrea Newton at 952-895-4670. The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the identity or arrest of the subject involved in the robbery.

