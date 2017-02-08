Police seek murder suspect in drug death

Police say Victor Lynch has been charged with two counts of third degree murder in the drug-related death of a 20-year-old White Bear Lake woman. (Photo: Roseville Police)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Police are asking for public help in locating a known suspect in the drug-related death of a woman in Roseville last October.

Investigators believe 50-year-old Victor Wayne Lynch prepared a mixture of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, known as a speed ball, and shot it into the arm of a young woman from White Bear Lake, who overdosed and died from the powerful mixture.

Roseville Police say officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn at Prior Avenue North on October 10, 2016. On arrival they found 20-year-old Trina Maurstad unresponsive, surrounded by drug paraphernalia that included hypodermic needles and syringes filled with a brown substance. When tested the substance turned out to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

An autopsy showed 20-year-old Trina Maurstad died of a toxic mix of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. (Photo: Roseville Police)

Paramedics attempted CPR and used Narcan in an attempt to revive Maurstad, but both were unsuccessful. She was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where she later died.

Police say a witness who was in the hotel room with the victim informed them Victor Lynch prepared a number of the syringes and shot them into the arm of Maurstad. The witness called 911 after seeing Maustad "lock up" in a seizure.

It took investigators a number of months to prepare a case that ended with two charges of third degree murder against Lynch, who authorities have been unable to locate. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, nearly 220 pounds, bald with hazel eyes.

Lynch has a history of drug convictions. Roseville If you see the suspect police warn you not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

(© 2017 KARE)