Police: St. Catherine University security guard shot himself

St. Paul Police say Brernt Ahlers made up the story of being shot by a stranger because he was afraid of losing his job. (Photo: St. Paul Police)

ST. PAUL - Police in St. Paul have arrested the security guard who says he was shot by a stranger Tuesday night at St. Catherine University.

Police say the security guard, 25-year-old Brent Patrick Ahlers of St. Louis Park, was cited for filing a false report, a misdemeanor offense.

Police say Ahlers brought his personal handgun to work (guards are unarmed at St. Kates) and accidentally shot himself. He then allegedly told officers that he confronted a man on the campus around 9:30 Tuesday night in a wooded area and was subsequently shot by the stranger.

On Tuesday night and early Wednesday police conducted an extensive search and advised people to stay indoors as they searched for the shooter. The entire St. Catherine University campus was placed on lockdown for hours.

The guard was taken to Regions Hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

Eventually police say Ahlers admitted he made up the story because he was afraid of losing his job because he had brought a gun to work.

