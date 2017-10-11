Police: Strong-arm robber assaulted senior

Surveillance cameras captured this image of the suspect, described as a mid-to-late teen, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a heavy build. (Photo: St. Cloud Police)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud hope an image from surveillance cameras will identify and lead to the arrest of a man they say targeted, physically assaulted and robbed a senior citizen at a local mall Sunday.

Responding officers learned a male suspect followed a 70-year-old Staples woman into the north doors of Macy's around 5 p.m. Once inside the store, the suspect grabbed the woman's purse, which was hung over her shoulder; the action caused the woman to fall to the ground.

After the woman fell, the suspect dragged the woman by the purse, kicked her and ultimately stole the purse, according to a news release issued by St.Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

A 23-year-old woman who saw the incident approached as the suspect ran out if the store, and chased him into the nearby Target parking lot where he dropped the purse.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 16-18 years old, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black athletic pants, white shoes and an orange and white stocking cap.

The 70-year-old woman received minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect, but store surveillance cameras captured an image of the man.

St. Cloud police are asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to call the police department at 251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

St. Cloud Times