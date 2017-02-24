Predatory sex offender sought by police

South St. Paul Police say 35-year-old Christopher Donald Lee Blair, a level three offender with a history of kidnapping female victims from public places by using a weapon, appears to have fled after new allegations of criminal sexual conduct. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2013 Getty Images)

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police in South Saint Paul are looking for a convicted predatory sex offender who is now wanted for another alleged sexual assault.

Chief William Messerich says 35-year-old Christopher Donald Lee Blair, a level three offender with a history of kidnapping female victims from public places by using a weapon, appears to have fled after new allegations of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Unlike previous convictions, Messerich says the most recent incident involves someone known to Blair.

Authorities believe Blair may be driving a 2015 Silver Ford Fiesta, MN plate 115-TGV. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2013 Getty Images)

Blair is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 212 pounds, balding with brown hair and possibly a beard/moustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Blair” on the back, and may be driving a 2015 Silver Ford Fiesta, MN plate 115-TGV (similar to the attached photos).

Police emphasize that Blair is known to carry weapons and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him or has information on Blair's whereabouts is urged to call 911.

