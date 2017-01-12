Pregnant woman, 7 kids pulled from stolen car

Deszion Marquese Raggs is charged with child neglect and theft of a motor vehicle after police pulled over what turned out to be a stolen van in Ramsey early Tuesday.

RAMSEY, Minn. - A man is charged with child neglect and theft of a motor vehicle after police pulled over what turned out to be a stolen van in Ramsey early Tuesday.

A criminal complaint details how officers stopped a van around 12:30 a.m. near St. Francis Boulevard NW and Xkimo Street after seeing it swerve and make several illegal turns. Inside officers found a pregnant female driver who was going into labor, two other adults and seven children, five of whom were age 5 or younger. The children had clear packing tape over their mouths. One of the older kids told officers that the youngsters were playing with the tape themselves.

The children were checked over by paramedics and released to family members.

Officers ran the van on their computer and discovered it was listed as stolen in the state of Missouri. When police searched the vehicle they found a Taurus .40 caliber handgun and a loaded magazine near the feet of the children. The man in the passenger seat, 26-year-old Deszion Marquese Wraggs, admitted the gun was his and that he did not have a permit to carry a weapon. Wraggs is identified as the father of all seven children.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transported t he pregnant driver to the hospital.

