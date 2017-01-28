Protester shooting suspect testifies

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - In a surprise move, the man accused of shooting five men protesting the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police has agreed to testify in his own defense.



Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella took the witness stand Friday, but did not get to details of the shooting. Minnesota Public Radio News reports Scarsella is expected to resume testifying on Monday.



Scarsella has pleaded not guilty. On the stand ressed in a dark suit and tie, the defendant spoke calmly to jurors about his life. He said he grew up in Lakeville and attended the University of St. Thomas as well as the West Point military academy. Scarsella said he is a former Boy Scout and Eagle Scout.

He described his passion for antique guns and told jurors he has a permit to carry a firearm.



Prosecutors allege Scarsella, who is white, took a .45-caliber handgun with him on the night of Nov. 23, 2015, and shot and wounded five black men protesting the shooting death of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis police.



Scarsella's attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.