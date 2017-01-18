Racially charged videos focus of Scarsella trial testimony

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - The trial of a white man who admits to shooting 5 black men at a Black Lives Matter protest continued Wednesday with testimony on racially charged videos featuring the defendant.

Allen Scarsella is charged with assault and riot in connection with the shooting, which came in the wake of the police shooting of Jamar Clark in November of 2015. His defense team admits that Scarsella pulled the trigger that night, but says it's because he feared for his life after being surrounded, kicked and punched by protesters.

The first witness called was Scarsella's friend, Julio Suarez, who was not with the defendant the night of the shooting. However Suarez and Scarsella visited the running protest together four days earlier.

Testimony Wednesday centered on two smartphone videos shot en route to the 4th Precinct protests, with Allen Scarsella and a friend using racially charged language and displaying a gun.

Jurors watched two videos the men recorded, in which they make derogatory comments about black people, and share a negative view of the protest. Suarez said he made the video in an attempt to “gain internet fame” and get laughs out of fellow members of a weapons message board called /k/ on 4chan.org.

RELATED: At least 5 shot near 4th Precinct protest

Suarez appeared uncomfortable on the witness stand as assistant county attorney Judith Hawley questioned him about the various racially-charged statements he made on the video. At one point Suarez was heard saying “If I get in trouble for yelling ‘Master Race,’ there is just one ‘Final Solution,’” and “This wouldn’t happen if they had more money for their programs.”

Suarez explained that he was repeating “memes” that are shared on the message board, and testified that he stayed home when Scarsella and three other friends returned to the protest the night of the shooting.

Testimony will continue Wednesday afternoon.

(© 2017 KARE)