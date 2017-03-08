Reward offered for MN fugitive

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, a bail enforcement agency, says Kristy Ann Desper is facing multiple charges involving high-level narcotics trafficking and distribution. and asserts she is a safety risk to the greater public.

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities are hoping the offer of a reward will lead to the apprehension of a fugitive who is wanted in both Hennepin and Dakota Counties.

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, a bail enforcement agency, says Kristy Ann Desper is facing multiple charges involving high-level narcotics trafficking and distribution. and asserts she is a safety risk to the greater public. Desper jumped bail and failed to appear in Hennepin County District Court on October 12, 2016, forfeiting a $70,000 bail bond posted by Absolute Bail Bonds.

The agency believes she may be traveling in a motorhome, and traveling to California to escape prosecution.

A $2,000.00 cash reward is being offered for anonymous tips that lead to Desper's apprehension. Those with information that may be helpful are encouraged to call U.S. Fugitive Apprehension's 24-hour tip line at 612-808-6656.

