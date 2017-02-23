Runner killed by SUV in St. Paul ID'd

Police say a driver, who appeared impaired, hit and killed a jogger in St. Paul Wednesday evening. (Photo: Bob Crippa, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say a driver who appeared impaired hit and killed a jogger in St. Paul Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Dayton Avenue and West Mississippi River Boulevard about 6:15 p.m.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says the 60-year-old suspect struck and killed 35-year-old Scott Spoo of Woodbury, a jogger who was in the crosswalk at Dayton Avenue. Linders added the driver may have also been distracted.

Spoo died at the scene. The driver was arrested by responding officers.

This is the first fatal pedestrian-car crash in St. Paul this year, but 2016 was a near-record year for pedestrian deaths involving vehicles.

