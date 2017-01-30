Scarsella relives shooting of protesters

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

Editors note: This story contains language and content that is racially charged

MINNEAPOLIS - In front of a packed courtroom Monday Allen Scarsella described the intense moments leading up to the moment he opened fire on Jamar Clark protesters he claims were assaulting him.

It was Scarsella's second day testifying in his own defense in the trial resulting from a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in November 2015. He told jurors that protesters first approached him and his group of friends in a seemingly friendly way, and then things took a turn.

"They were yelling that they wanted to beat our asses," Scarsella tesfiied. "White boy, you're going to die," he says a person very close to them yelled. Scarsella says the protesters spread around him in a semi-circle that kept tightened around him and his friends as they tried to leave the area. "I thought I saw one gentleman on my right pull a knife... I saw a glint in the light. I saw a threatening gesture. It wasn't like he was pulling out a cell phone," Scarsella told jurors. "I didn't have time to think so I pulled out my gun and I shot him."

Scarsella says that when he got back to the car his friend Joe Backman said he had called 911, so Scarsella did not. Prosecutors have made an issue of the fact Scarsella did not call 911 a centerpiece of their argument that the shooting was not a case of self defense.

Earlier in the day Scarsella appeared calm on the witness stand as he walked the jury through a never-before-seen video he took himself on the night of the shooting. In it, he and three friends approach the protest in front of the Minneapolis Police 4th precinct. Within moments of arriving Scarsella's group is surrounded by a growing number of protesters.

There is no sound on the video. Scarsella testified that the people surrounding him at first were friendly but then quickly started asking why they were there, demanding the men remove their masks, and speculating they were with the police or members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“I didn’t think it was wise to say anything. They were pretty agitated,” Scarsella testified. “At this point, I was pretty concerned.”

At one point when the camera suddenly points down, Scarsella testified it was when he was punched on the cheek by a protester.

The 7-minute video ended as the men rounded the corner on their way toward their vehicle, still surrounded by more than a dozen protesters. Scarsella claims the protesters continued to follow the men to their cars and assaulted them, forcing him to shoot to save his own life.

Prosecutors allege that Scarsella is a racist who expressed a desire on social media to shoot someone who is black. He is charged with first-degree assault and several lesser charges but claims self-defense.

All five people who were shot survived. Witnesses claim they were simply trying to escort Scarsella and his friends away from the protest encampment when Scarsella pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

