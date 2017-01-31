School burglar sought in Maple Grove

Police in Maple Grove hope someone recognizes surveillance images that capture a burglar who is linked to at least three break-ins at local schools. (Photo: Maple Grove Police)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - Police in Maple Grove hope someone recognizes surveillance images that capture a burglar who is linked to at least three break-ins at local schools.

On Monday the department posted the images on Facebook and detailed the burglaries, which took place between December 231, 2016 and January 25 of this year at Osseo High School and Middle School, and Maple Grove Middle School.

Police say the suspect entered the schools through a roof hatch, then used a pry bar to enter classrooms and offices to steal things. (Photo: Maple Grove Police)

Police say the suspect entered through a roof hatch in all cases, and used a pry bar to enter classrooms and offices. They say he made off with cash, gift cards and medication.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the break-ins is asked to call Maple Grove Police at 763-391-8504.

