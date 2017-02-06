Senior sexually assaulted at Lake Phalen

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a senior citizen who was walking by Lake Phalen late last week.

Department spokesman Steve Linders says the victim, a 76-year-old female, was on a walk around 8:40 a.m. Thursday when a man ran up behind her, grabbed her around the waist with one hand while covering her mouth with the other, and dragged her into the woods.

The victim tells investigators that her attacker pulled her to the ground then attempted to pull down her pants. When he failed to do so, he reached down her pants and molested her. The man ran when her scarf and hat fell off during the physical struggle.

The victim describes the suspect as a black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10, in his 40s, with a medium build. He was wearing pants, a jacket and a hat that were all black.

Anyone with information on the attack or suspect is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5685.

(© 2017 KARE)