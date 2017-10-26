Shakopee man arrested with 201 lbs of marijuana in Oregon

Ford Explorer with marijuana. Credit: Oregon State Patrol

MERLIN, Ore. - A Shakopee man was arrested in Oregon after 201 pounds of marijuana were found in the car he was driving.

Pandy Hout, 29, from Shakopee and Lor Meng, 28 from Sacramento, California have been charged with three felony counts including carrying more than 16 pounds over state lines, possession of marijuana over eight pounds and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Pandy Hout arrested for 201 pounds of marijuana. Credit: Oregon State Patrol

On October 18 the Oregon State Patrol pulled over the 2017 Ford Explorer over for speeding. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and searched the car.

The driver and passenger had flown into Denver and rented the Ford Explorer drove to California and got the marijuana. The police believe they were transporting the marijuana to Minnesota.

The Oregon State Patrol would like to remind people visiting Oregon that they need to understand what is legal and not legal.

© 2017 KARE-TV