Sheriff to update deer hunter murder

Terrence Brisk was found dead on some property he owned early the night of November 7 just outside of Little Falls. He was hunting by himself that day near the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel Roads (Photo: Submitted)

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - It has been nearly a year since the body of Terry Brisk was found on a remote piece of property he owned in Morrison County. He had been deer hunting by himself, and Brisk's death was originally thought to be an accident. That is, until evidence turned up to indicate it was murder.

RELATED: Widow of murdered deer hunter makes emotional plea

Sheriff Shawn Larsen has called a press conference for 11 a.m. Friday to make a statement about the case. He has not revealed the nature of his announcement, and has made it clear he will not answer questions afterwards.

Authorities have been mostly quiet about the progress being made to find Brisk's killer in the months since he was found dead in the woods. In April they revealed the discovery of new evidence in the case... then nothing .

"Somebody knows something and I just wish they’d come forward and help us and maybe help themselves too because they carry a burden," said Terry's mother Babe Brisk.

A $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible remains uncollected.

KARE 11 plans to stream the Sheriff's announcement live on kare11.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV