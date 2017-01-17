Sheriff's son arrested for DWI

A state trooper pulled over Ryan Stanek Saturday after clocking his Jeep at 95 mph on I-94 near Rogers. (Photo: Hennepin County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - The State Patrol says the son of the Hennepin County Sheriff was arrested for DWI while speeding down I-94 Saturday.

An official arrest report confirms that Ryan Stanek was pulled over on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers at 4:19 p.m. after a trooper clocked a Jeep traveling 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper pulled the vehicle over and reports the 24-year-old Stanek smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, Stanek was placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI. When asked to take a breath test, Stanek refused.

Troopers transported Ryan Stanek to the Hennepin County Jail, where he remained until bailing out Monday at 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: Stanek's son cited for crash, drug paraphernalia

This is not the first trouble encountered by the son of Sheriff Rich Stanek. In March of 2015 Ryan Stanek pled guilty to DWI and was sentenced to probation. In May of 2016 Stanek was ticketed for careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia after he crashed his pickup into a Brooklyn Center fire truck. Investigators found marijuana pipes in his vehicle.

His record also contains an extensive number of criminal charges and convictions ranging from drug possession and speeding to driving after revocation.

(© 2017 KARE)