Shootings leave 2 dead, 7 injured

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A violent night across the Twin Cities left two people dead and at least seven injured after shootings in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Crystal.

One of those fatalities came in St. Paul, where officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 11:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There they found two adult males shot and wounded outside The Saloon Bar. Both were rushed to Regions Hospital, where one died of his injuries. The second survived and remains hospitalized.

Homicide investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

In Crystal four people were shot and wounded in an incident that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Squads responded to a scene on County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard and found the victims, listed as three adult males and one juvenile male. Three of those victims were treated and released, while one remains in the hospital. Three suspects were arrested after police pulled over a vehicle a short distance from the shooting scene.

Earlier Sunday Minneapolis Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue North where they found a man inside a garage dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.. A second man was found in the alley outside that garage who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators say they be questioning that person in connection with the other man's death.

Anyone who knows anything about the three shootings is asked to call police in that respective city.

