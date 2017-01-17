Signs that could prevent an attack

Michael Rozin served in the Israeli military and was trained on terrorism prevention as a security agent at the airport in Tel Aviv. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As the screams echoed again this month in Fort Lauderdale from another deadly attack in America, security expert Michael Rozin watched it on television and then said what he normally does after these types of events, it could have been prevented.

"It's really sad to see tragedy after tragedy and just as sad I think is this reactive and ineffective approaches we take,” he said.

Rozin served in the Israeli military and was trained on terrorism prevention as a security agent at the airport in Tel Aviv. He believes we don't focus enough on the red flags that pop up before an attack that can serve as a roadmap to prevention.

Which is why Rozin wanted to show us video of recent attacks and take us step-by-step on how anyone can spot something and then say something.

One of the videos he showed us was captured by a journalist before, during and after the shooting of Russian diplomat killed last month in Turkey.

In the video, you see the diplomat talking at a podium and behind him is a man in a suit who is the shooter posing as a security guard. The first red flag is the man’s position. He’s too far behind the man he is supposed to be protecting, he says.

"And the potential threat is in front of you so that's not a good position there,” he said.

It's what he calls contextual profiling. The man seems out of place.

Next, Rozin looks at the man's behavior. In roughly two minutes -- he paces, plays with his hands, even checks his weapon in his coat multiple times.

"Does this all make him a bad guy, of course not but that should be enough to call police, security official right then and there,” he said.

Finally, in many of these type of attacks, there are actions the person takes long before he or she attacks that give off warning signs. For example, several days before the attacker in Nice, France drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, he practiced the route. And Rozin says when police confronted him hours before the attack, he told them he was delivering ice cream.

“And that would have been possible had he had a refrigerated truck, ice cream and an actual company he was delivering for. None of that was there,” he said.

And in the Fort Lauderdale shooting, the shooter checked only one bag which was a hard case with his gun in it. He believes this type of behavioral training should be standard for all security and law enforcement officials in the U.S., and he also recommends the general public participate in less stringent training too.

He says in Israel where he grew up, children are trained in this type of detection in school starting when they’re young, much like American children are trained on fire prevention or how to dial 911.

“We don’t have to be paranoid, we don’t have to be afraid,” he said. “It’s just being smart.”

