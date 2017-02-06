Skid loader heist caught on camera

Corey and Rich Price thought they did everything right when storing a piece of equipment at a St. Paul job site. (Photo: Corey and Rich Price)

ST. PAUL, Minn – Corey and Rich Price thought they did everything right when storing a piece of equipment at a St. Paul job site.

“Ha, well we thought we did of course,” Rich says. They run the Blaine company, Scenic Grounds Maintenance, which does landscaping and snow removal.

They had a front end loader and a skid loader parked in a St. Paul business parking lot on the night of January 26th. The door on the skid loader was locked and chained shut, but that did not stop two thieves from loading it up and hauling it away.

"This would be one I wouldn't think could happen because of the security cameras. It almost makes you feel it doesn't matter what you do," Corey says.

High-definition surveillance video captured the thieves pulling up in a truck and trailer, then grinding off the chain and lock, then loading the Caterpillar skid loader onto their trailer.

"They knew the equipment. They knew what they were doing." Rich says. The equipment is valued at $20,000. The theft occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1700 Block of Energy Park Drive. The theft lasted all of 14 minutes.

Workers with the company only discovered the heist last week when they went to pick up the skid loader because it was being sold.

“This does not look like the first time they have done this. It doesn’t look like the last either.”

Both Rich and Corey hope someone recognizes the white pickup, the trailer or the two men shown in the surveillance video. They also wanted to get the video out in hopes of preventing this from happening to someone else.

