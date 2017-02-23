St. Paul home invasion victim: 'I've never been so scared in my life'

Jasen Xiong, 31, of East Fourth Street, said he was targeted before he made it out his back door for a cigarette, when an armed robber pointed a gun at his head. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police are investigating three recent home invasions on the city’s East Side, and are searching for a link between the brazen armed robberies, which in one incident, threatened young children.

The home invasions occurred on the 800 block of East Maryland Avenue, 2000 block of East Fourth Street and the 1400 block of Hazel Street.

Jasen Xiong, 31, of East Fourth Street, said he was targeted before he made it out his back door for a cigarette when an armed robber pointed a gun at his head.

“I have never been so scared in my entire life and it takes a lot to scare me, you know?” said Xiong. “This dude was big, stocky, medium build, ski mask on. He was very professional, like he has done it before I guess, you know? He was really demanding, aggressive and demanding, you know? We complied, I wasn’t about to be no hero, didn’t want to get shot.”

Xiong said he handed over his own handgun and $400, but worried most about his young nieces and nephews in the home at the time.

“He kept saying you guys don’t do anything stupid or I will pop these kids,” said Xiong. “My heart dropped.”

St. Paul Police say the bold nature of the armed robberies is most concerning, and officers are investigating a possible connection as two of the robberies follow a similar pattern.

“These types of cases and robberies are very rare so when they happen we take them incredibly seriously and we investigate,” said Steve Linders, St. Paul Police spokesperson. “You are supposed to be safe in your home. And when someone comes in there, stick a gun in your face and point a gun at your loved ones, it goes beyond the common street crime.”

Linders said the department is urging the public to use extra caution, watch out for surroundings and neighbors as well as keep doors locked.

In the other cases, on East Maryland Avenue, St. Paul Police say on Feb. 22, a 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman sleeping when three people broke into their apartment and woke them up.

Records show one robber showed a gun and demanded money and guns. The man who lived in the apartment said he had no money but told the robber the money was in dresser. Two of the robbers took money from the bedroom dresser and ran off, according to a police report.

On February 11, on the 1400 block of Hazel Street, police say a 62-year-old man exited his garage after parking his car and was greeted by a man pointing a handgun at him. The homeowner thought he had seen something suspicious in the alley, but briefly dismissed it before the robber forced him inside, where the victim’s wife was in the living room. Officers say the armed robber then tied the man’s hands with a cord, took money, and threatened them as he also took off in their car.

For Xiong, just remembering his own scare is difficult. He’s already reported suspicious activity in his alley and said as a concealed-carry permit holder, he’s keeping his own protection on him.

“Because you never know what is going to happen, I felt safe in my own home and look what happened,” said Xiong.

St. Paul Police want anyone with information on these crimes to call 651-266-5650.

