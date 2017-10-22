St. Paul police investigating 2nd weekend homicide

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on the 900 block of University Ave. in St. Paul. Sunday's homicide comes a day after a man was shot and killed in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood early Saturday morning. http://kare11.tv/2yHf3ax

KARE 5:27 PM. CDT October 22, 2017

