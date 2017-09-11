St. Paul Police investigating apparent homicide

100 block of East Sycamore Street (Credit: George Marincel)

ST. PAUL - Police are investigating a homicide in St. Paul Sunday after a man was dropped off at a local hospital suffering with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched to Regions Hospital just before 5:30 a.m. after an adult male who had been shot arrived in a private vehicle. He was given immediate medical attention but did not survive.

Upon learning of the man's death police soon were able to identify the potential murder scene on the 100 block of East Sycamore Street in the city's North End. Homicide investigators were called in to process the scene and collect evidence. Other officers canvassed the neighborhood interviewing potential witnesses.

At this time there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the murder or the identity of the person who pulled the trigger is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The shooting is being called the city's 16th homicide of 2017.

