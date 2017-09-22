St. Paul school admin. arrested for terroristic threats

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul school administrator was arrested this week for allegedly sending threatening text messages to co-workers.

A St. Paul school spokesperson says it learned Thursday that one of its employees, a 42-year-old administrator, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The district says it asked staff to voluntarily leave its Office of College and Career Readiness around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report police arrested the man without incident early Thursday morning at his home in Richfield. He was booked into jail for terroristic threats.

"SPPS has taken and continues to take the appropriate measures to provide a safe working environment for all of its employees," reads a statement from the district. "The safety and wellbeing of staff is of the utmost importance to the district and its leaders."

The man has not yet been charged with a crime. It is KARE 11's policy not to name individuals suspected of a crime until they are formally charged.

