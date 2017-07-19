St. Paul teen identified as Gacy victim

James Byron Haakenson (Photo: Cook County Sheriff's Office)

CHICAGO - A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a teenage runaway from St. Paul.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart issued a news release on Wednesday identifying the victim as James Byron Haakenson. Haakenson ran away from Minnesota and is believed to have been killed by Gacy in August 1976.



The teen's remains were among those of more than two dozen young men found in the crawl space of Gacy's Chicago-area home in 1978. Haakenson is one of eight who were buried without being identified. Remains of the eight victims were exhumed in 2011 in an effort to identify them through DNA testing. Dart's office asked that relatives of young men who disappeared between 1970 and Gacy's 1978 arrest submit to DNA testing in hopes of finding matches.

Gacy, a home contractor, children's clown and one of the most notorious serial killers in American history, was executed in 1994. Authorities say he is responsible for the murders of 33 young men and teens in the Chicago area. (Photo: NBC Chicago)

Haakenson’s mother reported him missing to St. Paul police on Sept. 2, 1976, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The teen was listed as a runaway and his probable destination was reported as unknown, “maybe Chicago,” according to reports from the time.

In 1979 Haakenson's mother contacted St. Paul Police fearing that her son was among Gacy's victims. The department then wrote a letter to police in Des Plaines, Illinois, enclosing a copy of a missing persons report investigators had sent to the Chicago Police Department in 1976. More than 40 years later Mrs. Haakenson's fears have been validated.

