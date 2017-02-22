Stargate nightclub to close

Maplewood police say between 30 and 60 shots were fired by multiple shooters outside the Stargate Nightclub early Saturday morning.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - The doors of a popular but troubled nightclub have been closed indefinitely after a unanimoous vote by the Maplewood City Council Wednesday.

The council's actions effectively shut down the Stargate Nightclub until owners meet a long list of conditions relating to security, health and building code violations. Council members also voted to address the club's liquor license during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday, saying they could either temporarily suspend or permanently revoke Stargate's ability to sell liquor in the long term.

Monday's meeting could be a moot point, as club owner Paul Xiong told KARE 11 he is tired of the headaches presented by the business and plans to shut it down himself.

Police and city officials say Stargate has an established history of violence and license violations, culminating with a frightening incident that took place early Saturday morning at the Maplewood club. An incident inside the club spilled outside into the parking lot, where Maplewood Police say more than 60 shots were fired. Five people were wounded in the incident, and both Police Chief Paul Schnell and Council members stressed the outcome could have been much worse.

"We are incredibly lucky we're not talking about multiple murders," reflected Councilman Bryan Smith.

Schnell quickly ordered that Stargate remain closed until Wednesday morning's emergency meeting to address the violent weekend incident.

Council Member Marylee Abrams looked back to an extensive discussion the council had with Stargate owners in June of 2016 that addressed concerns with code violations, and a violent climate that had led to an abundance of police calls, one fatal shooting and a triple stabbing within a few years time. Abrams recalled the owners saying they were planning to change the focus of the establishment to one that involved family friendly events and food service.

"Now we're sitting here on a special emergency meeting of our City Council where a tragedy happened, five people were wounded... it is only a blessing that we didn't have five murders on Friday night-early Saturday morning. and that's just not acceptable," insisted Council Member Abrams.

Police Chiief Schnell earlier proposed at least two options for dealing with the problems at Stargate, one that involved keeping the doors locked until owners met a laundry list of requirements that included:

Full compliance with building, health and fire codes

Making sure the video surveillance system is fully operational, including cameras in the parking lot

Installing an ID swipe system to block underage drinkers from entering

banning service in bottles and glasses that can be used as weapons

Agreeing to random re-inspections

Establishing a security manager and a method of coordinating club and event sercurity

The club manager addressed the council, calling what happened late Friday into early Saturday "A very dark day." She spoke of a promoter that promised he would deliver a non-violent, over age 21 crowd that would present no security problems. The manager told council members that she and Stargate owner Paul Xiong were misled by that promoter, and insisted that the club had all but eliminated violent incidents since taking over the club. She requested that the council allow Stargate to keep its doors open so the club would have revenue to make the improvements Chief Schnell and the council were mandating.

In the end council members voted to keep Stargate closed for the immediate future, and on Monday will meet to discuss options for the club's permanent liquor license. Options include temporary suspension or permanent revocation, which would likely mark the end of the business.

Owner Paul Xiong did not sound like he would be heartbroken if the city doesn't allow him to reopen. "I don't want this business... It's a lot of headaches," Xiong told KARE 11. "I might have a heart attack at that place. It's done. I don't want it."

