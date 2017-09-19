Suspect arrested in crash that killed St. Thomas student

A memorial left at the site of the crash honors Ria Patel, killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A 21-year-old man is jailed and awaiting charges in connection with a crash that killed a St. Thomas University student early Sunday.

RELATED: Prayers held up for St. Thomas student killed in crash

Minneapolis Police spokesperson Catherine Michal said the suspect was located at a residence in Wright County, then taken to North Memorial Medical Center for observation. He was arrested for suspected criminal vehicular homicide after being checked out, and then taken to the Hennepin County Jail to await official charges in the case.

"I would hope that the family can feel a little bit of peace at this time knowing that the suspect has been arrested," Michal said.

It is KARE 11's policy to not identify suspects until they are charged.

Police believe the suspect was behind the wheel around 3:50 a.m. when he lost control and crashed his vehicle into a stoplight pole near the intersection of Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway, not far from I-35W. His passenger, 20-year-old Ria Patel, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was declared dead on the scene.

A witness to the crash was able to get a good look at the suspect as he fled the scene on foot, leaving Patel behind. That witness gave police a description that Michal says helped lead to the arrest. She thanked both the witness and members of the community where the man was taken into custody.

Data searches indicate that the suspect has an extensive record of moving violations and convictions that includes running stop lights and signs, speeding, careless driving and most recently, a hit-and-run property damage conviction in November. He also has convictions for drug possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

While Michal would not comment on the possibility the suspect was intoxicated when the crash occurred, the police spokesperson did share that her own 16-year-old daughter Deanna was killed in 2006 by a motorist who was drunk. It was a story she told KARE 11 last February. "My heart goes out to this (Patel's) family for losing their daughter. I can completely understand how they feel at this time."

© 2017 KARE-TV